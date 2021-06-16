Arizona lawmakers advance $100M fire fund in special session

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has advanced bills creating a $100 million fund to respond to a wildfire emergency. Wednesday’s committee votes came after hearing dire warnings from state wildfire officials. The full Legislature is meeting in a special session called by Gov. Doug Ducey to quickly boost funding for firefighting and recovery efforts in the midst of a historic drought and fires. The House and Senate are expected to overwhelmingly approve the legislation Thursday. Leaders of rural counties and cities are worried about the fallout from big fires. And there is a brewing fight on the role of climate change in driving the blazes.