Tucson police: Man found dead along road was homicide victim

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man has been found dead on the side of a road on the city’s west side and it’s being investigated as a homicide. Officers were called early Monday about an unresponsive man who had signs of trauma to his body. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his relatives can be notified. Police say no suspects have been identified or arrested in the case yet.