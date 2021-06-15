Rahm preparing for US Open after positive COVID-19 test

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm returns to the course this week, trying to prepare for the U.S. Open two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Memorial. Rahm learned of his positive test on live TV just after finishing his third round. He was leading by six shots but was unable to finish the tournament. Initially concerned for himself and his family, Rahm has shifted his focus back to golf since a pair of negative tests last week. The No. 3 player in the world arrived at Torrey Pines as one of the favorites, despite having his preparation time interrupted.