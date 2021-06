No. 5 Wildcats open play in Omaha on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- No. 2 Texas goes into the College World Series as the highest remaining national seed.

The Longhorns enter the eight-team tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, on a hot streak. They swept through regionals and super regionals without a loss for the first time since 2004.

The SEC has the most teams with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Vanderbilt and No. 7 Mississippi State.

The CWS opens Saturday with North Carolina State playing No. 9 Stanford and No. 5 Arizona facing Vanderbilt.

The College World Series has been played in Omaha, Nebraska since 1950 (Photo courtesy: NCAA/MGN)

SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State | 11 a.m. MST | ESPN

Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, June 25

Game 11: 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 12: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 26

Game 13: 2 p.m. | ESPN (if necessary)

Game 14: 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)

CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)

Game 1: 7 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2

Game 2: 7 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN

Game 3: 7 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)

