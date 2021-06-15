New education tax again survives, high court appeal pending

PHOENIX (AP) — A trial court judge has thrown out several legal challenges to a new voter approved tax on high-earning Arizonans. Tuesday’s ruling leaves just one additional issue raised by challengers to Proposition 208 in play at the trial court. Meanwhile, the Arizona Supreme Court is considering whether the measure is constitutional. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah Jr.’s ruling said all the legal challenges failed as a matter of law. The one remaining issue is whether the hundreds of millions in new school spending will exceed a school spending limit in the constitution. That will take additional court proceedings to determine.