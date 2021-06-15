Matt Grevers relishes ovation after Olympic bid falls short

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Grevers stopped to soak up what was likely the last standing ovation of his decorated swimming career. The 36-year-old backstroker finished sixth in the 100 at the U.S. Olympic trials, falling short in his bid to make a third games. He’s the father of a 4-year-old girl and life is calling him in other directions. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Tokyo Games by a year, which didn’t help Grevers in trying to keep up with his much younger competitors. But he’s far from bitter. Instead, he almost cried at the crowd’s reaction as he left the pool deck.