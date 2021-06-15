Colorado man dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Colorado man has died while boating on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park. Park officials said Tuesday that they received an emergency alert from a noncommercial river trip near the Hance Rapid around 10 a.m. Monday. They say 63-year-old James Crocker of Lakewood reportedly fell into the river at the top of the rapid on the sixth day of a multiday private boating trip. Members of Crocker’s boating group say he was unresponsive when pulled out of the water and they began CPR. Park rangers arrived at the scene by helicopter and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate Crocker. Authorities say the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will investigate the incident and determine the cause of death.