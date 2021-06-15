A’s manager Bob Melvin’s contract option exercised for 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The winningest manager in Oakland Athletics history is staying put through at least next season after the club exercised Bob Melvin’s contract option for 2022. Melvin has guided the A’s to an 808-715 record since taking over on June 9, 2011. He recently passed Tony La Russa for most victories by an Oakland manager and last weekend became the 35th person in major league history with 1,300 managerial wins. The 59-year-old Melvin previously led the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks before taking over the A’s.