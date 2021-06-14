Search for missing Texas man in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a missing Texas man whose abandoned vehicle was found at the South Rim. Park officials said Monday that 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last seen at a hotel in Tusayan last Thursday. They say Lyon’s vehicle was located Friday along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point and it’s believed he was traveling alone. Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Lyon recently to notify the National Park Service’s investigative branch.