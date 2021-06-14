Reginald Bolding joins race for Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX (AP) — House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding says he’s running for Arizona Secretary of State. Bolding, a Democrat, formally announced his candidacy Monday. He has represented District 27 since 2015 and was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014. Bolding is entering a growing field of candidates seeking to replace Katie Hobbs, who has been Secretary of State since 2019 and announced her run for governor earlier this month. Five Republicans already have announced their candidacy for Secretary of State including state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita of Scottsdale and Rep. Mark Finchem who represents parts of Pinal and Pima counties. Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for Secretary of State last week.