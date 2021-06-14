Crawford, Giants send Diamondbacks to 20th road loss in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered and drove in three runs as the San Francisco Giants sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their 20th straight road loss with a 5-2 victory. The Diamondbacks moved closer to the dubious major league record for consecutive road defeats held by the 1963 New York Mets, who dropped 22 in a row away from the Polo Grounds. Arizona has lost 11 straight overall. Alex Wood won for the first time in five starts, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out seven.