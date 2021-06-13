Skip to Content

Police, TV station: Alabama news anchor dead

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a veteran TV news anchor and former University of Alabama football player has died. WBMA-TV Vice President and General Manager Eric Land said Christopher Sign’s work “will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity.” Police in Hoover say that Sign was found dead Saturday at his home. WBMA said Sign had turned down a national network position to return to Hoover in 2017 after 13 years in Phoenix, Arizona. Hoover police tell Al.com that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

