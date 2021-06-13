Laney scores 23, Liberty beat Mercury 85-83

PHOENIX (AP) — Betnijah Laney had 23 points and 10 assists, and the New York Liberty held off the Phoenix Mercury 85-83. The Liberty never trailed after taking a 12-11 lead in the first quarter and led by 16 in the first half. The Mercury tied it at 51 and 72 and had a chance to tie or go ahead on the final play. Jazmine Jones scored 14 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Liberty. Sami Whitcomb added 14 points and Kylee Shook scored 10. Brittney Griner had a season-high 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Mercury.