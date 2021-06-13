Downs, Schnell capture final spots on US Olympic diving team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Downs defeated a pair of Olympians to win the men’s 3-meter springboard title at the U.S. diving trials and earning a trip to the Tokyo Games at age 17. Delaney Schnell won the women’s 10-meter platform title. Downs finished with 1,333.75 points. Andrew Copobianco took second at 1,319.40 to earn the other berth. David Boudia, who won the 10-meter title at the 2012 London Games and finished third in Rio five years ago, was third to miss out on a fourth Olympic appearance. Laura Wilkinson, the 2000 Olympic champion on 10-meter, finished 10th in a comeback at age 43.