Crews make steady gains on wildfire in rural Arizona

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — Smoke will be visible for days or possibly weeks in south-central Arizona where crews continue to strengthen the perimeter around a wildfire. Nearly 1,000 firefighters focused Sunday on monitoring and mopping up the fire lines around the blaze south of Superior Fire officials say the Telegraph Fire, which has burned nearly 138 square miles is 76% contained. At its peak, the blaze led to the evacuation of more than 2,500 households across several rural communities. Several communities are still being told to be ready in case of evacuation. The human-caused fire, which was first reported June 4, has destroyed 20 structures.