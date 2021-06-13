Angels roll to 10-3 win, send D-backs to 10th straight loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the first, Patrick Sandoval pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels won their sixth straight game by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Sunday. The Angels moved above .500 for the first time since May 1 at 33-32. The Diamondbacks have lost 10 straight games and 33 of 38, falling to a big-league worst 20-46 this season. Stassi crushed his two-run shot on a full count, with the ball traveling 440 feet as it easily cleared the left-center field fence. It’s the Diamondbacks’ second double-digit losing streak this season.