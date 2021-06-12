Evacuation orders prompted by fire lifted for 2 communities

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — People living in two communities in south-central Arizona that were evacuated due to a massive wildfire can now return home. Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday for the communities of Top-of-the-World and Oak Flats. Electric power also was restored in both communities. The Telegraph fire burning burned 136 square miles (352 kilometers) south of Superior. The blaze, which was 45% contained on Saturday, forced hundreds of people out of their homes and destroyed about two dozen structures. The human-caused fire was first reported on June 4.