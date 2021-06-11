Weather service: Arizona will get hot, even for the locals.

PHOENIX (AP) — Dangerously hot temperatures are expected in Arizona next week. The excessive heat warning has prompted health officials to reschedule outdoor COVID-19 vaccination operations in Tucson. Fire officials in Phoenix making sure to rotate crews working major fires and the Border Patrol warning of dangers that migrants face crossing the desert. The warning for high temperatures of up to 118 degrees in south-central Arizona takes effect Saturday and extends into next Friday. Forecasters say people should stay indoors, drink additional water and check on family, friends and neighbors. Heat warnings and advisories were also issued in California, Nevada and New Mexico.