Vandy’s Rocker, Stanford’s Beck dominate in super regionals

Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker and Stanford’s Brendan Beck turned in dominant pitching performances in NCAA super regionals to put their teams a win away from College World Series. Rocker led the reigning national champion Commodores to a 2-0 victory over East Carolina in Nashville. Beck held down one of the nation’s top offensive teams in a 15-3 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. North Carolina State played at No. 1 national seed Arkansas and Mississippi visited Arizona in super regional openers Friday night.