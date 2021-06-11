Tourism closure extended on tribal land known for waterfalls

PHOENIX (AP) — A small tribe whose reservation lies deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon is suspending its tourism operations until February.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the Havasupai reservation. But tribal officials say they're acting out of an abundance of caution because the virus could spread quickly there.

The reservation is renowned for its blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world.

Tribal officials say anyone who has a permit to stay on the reservation this year will be rescheduled for the same dates in 2022.

Meanwhile, health officials in Arizona reported 422 additional cases of the coronavirus Friday.