Prosecutor moves to drop protest cases with gang charges

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges against more than a dozen people who protested police brutality in Phoenix. Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel’s office filed a motion Friday to drop the charges with prejudice, meaning they can’t be refiled. Protesters had been accused of crimes that included assisting or participating in a criminal street gang last October. Adel says her office made the decision to dismiss the charges because of the time and resources needed to pursue the misdemeanor charges. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and others have called the charges an abusive political prosecution intended to silence dissent and scare protesters.