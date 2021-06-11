Ohtani delivers on mound, at plate as Angels top D-backs 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out eight, hit two doubles at the plate and pushed through an injury scare to lead the Los Angeles Angels past the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10 innings. Max Stassi’s RBI groundout put the Angels ahead in the 10th. Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar hit a two-out, tying homer in the ninth. The Diamondbacks have lost eight in a row. Ohtani gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. The two-way star — who was batting second — fell to his knees and grimaced in pain after fouling a ball of the inside of his right knee. He eventually got up, limped around for a few minutes and then an RBI double.