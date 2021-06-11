Navajo Nation reports no additional deaths from COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation remains low while the tribe reports no additional deaths. The figures released Friday bring the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 30,914. The death toll stands at 1,334. Navajo President Jonathan Nez urged residents to be mindful of safety precautions and to consider getting vaccinated. Tribal officials have said they want to see 75% of the eligible population vaccinated to reach community immunity. Vaccines are available across the reservation during drive-through events or by appointment