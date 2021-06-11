D-backs GM Hazen takes physical leave, wife battling cancer

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is taking a physical leave of absence from the team effective immediately. Hazen’s wife Nicole has been battling a brain cancer for more than a year. The team says that Hazen will continue to consult regularly with assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, who will take over day-to-day baseball operations. The 45-year-old Hazen has been the GM of the Diamondbacks since 2016. The Hazens have four sons.