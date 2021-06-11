Arizona wildfires keep crews busy while temperatures rise

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — Crews around Arizona are battling numerous wildfires as weather forecasters warn of dangerously high temperatures over the next few days. The largest of the fires is burning near Superior, east of Phoenix. It has forced hundreds of people out of their homes and destroyed about two dozen structures. Fire officials say it’s moving fast through mostly shrubs and grass, and the hot weather won’t help. Crews are focused on keeping the wildfire south of U.S. Highway 60. They have about 40% of the perimeter contained. A virtual public meeting is scheduled Friday evening.