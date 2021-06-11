Arizona sheriff’s office: Trooper wounded, suspect killed

WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say law enforcement officers fatally shot an an armed man in rural southern Arizona after shooting and wounding a state trooper during a traffic stop. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the trooper had used a pursuit maneuver to force the man’s SUV to stop on Interstate 10 near Willcox on Thursday when the man shot and wounded the trooper while the man’s vehicle was still spinning. The office said the man ran from the freeway to a nearby home where officers shot him when he ignored commands and went to the home’s front door. No identities were released.