Agunbowale, Sabally spark Wings to 77-59 win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale made four 3-points and had 20 points, Satou Sabally scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-59 on Friday night. Agunbowale was 7 of 16 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Wings (5-5) made just 2 of 15 from distance. Brittney Griner led the Mercury (5-5) with 19 points and six rebounds. They lost their second straight and fell to 1-4 at home.