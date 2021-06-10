McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon finalists for NHL MVP honors

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named finalists for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. McDavid is considered the likely winner of the award after dominating the scoring race with 105 points in 56 games. That’s 21 more than the next-closest player, teammate Leon Draisaitl. Matthews led the league with 41 goals. If McDavid wins the Hart as expected, Edmonton will be the first team with different players as back-to-back MVPs since Boston in 1969 and 1970.