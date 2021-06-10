Hawks, Nuggets hope home court provides edge in semifinals

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will attempt to extend their 13-game home winning streak when they play the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal. The series is tied 1-1. The home winning streak is the longest active streak in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns will take a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets into Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal in Friday’s other game. The Hawks announced a sellout on Thursday and said only a few seats remain for Monday’s Game 4. Hawks forward John Collins says he wants to continue to build excitement he has seen from local fans.