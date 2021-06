Tim Elko hasn’t let a torn ACL keep him from powering Mississippi’s postseason run. It hasn’t even slowed him down _ at the plate, at least. The Rebels’ team captain is coming off a huge regional _ three home runs, including a pair of grand slams _ to help Ole Miss advance to super regional at Arizona starting Friday. Elko has been playing for more than a month on a torn right ACL since returning from the injury sustained on April 5.