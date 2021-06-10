Delegation members urge DOD to act on Tucson contamination

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation are calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to prioritize cleanup of underground contamination linked to two military installations in Tucson. A letter sent by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and Reps. Raul Grijalva, Tom O’Halleran and Ann Kirkpatrick cites chemical plumes emanating from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the Air National Guard installation at Tucson International Airport. Tucson on Tuesday announced plans to shut down a water treatment plan that draws from wells in the airport area. The letter asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to take quick action on the contamination.