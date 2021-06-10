D-backs fire hitting coaches after losing 30 of 35 games

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske. The team has struggled to score runs during a brutal stretch in which it has lost 30 of 35 games. Manager Torey Lovullo says he made the decision because the team isn’t producing. The Diamondbacks named co-hitting coaches to replace the fired pair. Rick Short was promoted from Triple-A Reno and Drew Hedman was Arizona’s run production coordinator. Arizona has a majors-worst 20-43 record. The D-backs have lost a franchise record 19 straight road games.