Arizona reports 370 additional COVID cases, 27 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 370 additional cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 885,412 cases and 17,742 deaths. The Department of Health Services reports that nearly 29,700 additional vaccine doses were administered, increasing the total to over 6.1 million. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases continues to decline, dropping from 533.3 on May 25 to 381.9 on Tuesday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 11.3 to 9.6 during the same period. The rolling averages are from Johns Hopkins University data.