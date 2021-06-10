Arizona Legislature still stuck on budget terms after hiatus

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has made a brief appearance and conducted virtually no business, weeks into a budget stalemate that shows no sign of abating soon. The Senate returned after a two-week hiatus on Thursday but held only a pro-forma session before adjourning until Monday. The House did the same days after a Monday session ended with one Republican joining all Democrats in rejecting two key bills that are part of the budget package. Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray says it shouldn’t be surprising that a closely divided Legislature swimming in a budget surplus can’t reach consensus. The $12.8 billion budget proposal contains a massive $1.9 billion income tax cut.