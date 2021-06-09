Pacers fire Bjorkgren as coach after just 1 season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have fired Nate Bjorkgren after missing the playoffs in his only season as coach. The Pacers went 34-38 and their season ended with a 142-115 loss to Washington in the play-in tournament that ended their run of five straight playoff appearances. Team president Kevin Pritchard chose afterward to take some time to evaluate the coaching position and has made his decision. He says the Pacers will move quickly to identify candidates but had no timetable for a hire. Bjorkgren previously was an assistant coach in Toronto and Phoenix.