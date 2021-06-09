Crews gain toehold against wildfire threatening communities

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters in south-central Arizona have gained a toehold against a massive wildfire that has burned at least five structures and forced thousands of people to evacuate rural towns and shut down several highways. The so-called Telegraph Fire burning south of Superior in Pinal County and near Miami in Gila County grew to 119 square miles but was 18% contained as of Tuesday night. The blaze was first reported Friday south of Superior, about 60 miles east of Phoenix. Residents of Globe, Miami and smaller communities have been in various stages of the evacuation process. Other fires were southeast of Globe and northwest of Flagstaff.