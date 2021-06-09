Arizona reports 433 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 433 additional coronavirus cases and two more deaths as the number of new cases gradually decreased in the past two weeks. The latest figures reported by the Department of Health Services increased state’s pandemic totals to 865,042 cases and 17,715 deaths. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported that the number of patients hospitalized for the virus rose slightly to 602 as of Tuesday, up from 600 on Monday. Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined from 516.7 on May 24 to 450.7 on June 7. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data..