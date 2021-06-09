Arizona promotes Olympian Lagat to head cross country coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has promoted two-time Olympic medalist Bernard Lagat to head cross country coach. Lagat had served as co-interim coach with Doug Keen and Dave Murray after coach James Li left the program. Murray was the interim coach through the end of the 2020-21 cross country season after Li retired in November. Lagat will continue to serve as an assistant track & field coach. Lagat won a pair of 1,500-meter gold medals for his native Kenya before changing his national affiliation to the United States. He won the Wanamaker Miler at the Millrose Games eight times and holds six American records. Lagat became the first man to win the 1,500 and 5,000 meters in the same USA Outdoor Championships in 2006.