3rd solar panel plant to open in Ohio, bringing 500 jobs

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A solar panel maker plans to build a third factory in Ohio and add 500 jobs near Toledo. First Solar Inc. says the new plant will double its production capacity. The company’s chief manufacturing operations officer says its counting on the Biden administration’s support for green energy to increase demand for its solar panels. First Solar says the $680 million plant in Perrysburg, Ohio, is slated to open in 2023. Ohio officials say the state is working on finalizing an incentive package for the project. The company based in Tempe, Arizona, employs roughly 1,700 workers at its operations near Toledo.