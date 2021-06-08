Unlicensed 15-year-old girl killed in Tucson wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl who was driving a car that crashed in Tucson over the weekend has died. The Tucson Police Department did not identify the girl who died after Saturday night’s wreck. They say the girl did not have a driver’s license and was speeding when the sedan she was driving just north of the Tucson International Airport when the car rear-ended another sedan. The girl’s car went through a guardrail and ended up on the opposite side of Nogales Highway. The teen was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and police announced her death on Tuesday. Two passengers in her car and the driver of the second vehicle were also injured.