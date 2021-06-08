Tucson to stop using water plant due to contamination risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson officials say increasing contamination of groundwater around Tucson International Airport is prompting the city to indefinitely suspend use of a treatment plant that draws from wells in the area. Though the plant will be shut down June 21, city officials assured the public that “the water coming out of the … plant has been and continues to be safe.” But they said continued use of the plant’s treated water would risk contamination through chemicals considered dangerous if operations were to continue as-is. The situation involves a class of chemicals known as PFAS found at numerous military sites.