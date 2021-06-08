Shock after swastika painted on door of Tucson synagogue

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police are investigating after a vandal painted a red swastika and an anti-Jewish slur on the front door of a Tucson synagogue. The vandalism was reported to police after a congregant at the Chabad on River synagogue spotted it when they arrived early Monday to teach a religion class. Rabbi Ram Bigelman told the Arizona Daily Star Tuesday that the incident was “deeply disturbing.” He said the synagogue has been vandalized in the past but has never before been the target of antisemitic graffiti.