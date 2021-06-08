Retired Gen. McGuire jumps into Arizona Senate race

PHOENIX (AP) — Retired Maj. Gen. Michael “Mick” McGuire is formally beginning his campaign for U.S. Senate. McGuire on Tuesday became the second major Republican looking to unseat Democrat Mark Kelly. He stepped down earlier this year as head of the Arizona National Guard, where he helped lead the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. McGuire introduced himself with an online video highlighting his military career and presenting himself as a political outsider tired of “weak leaders” and “politicians who sit on the sidelines.” McGuire joins businessman Jim Lamon in the GOP primary. Other Republicans thinking about running include Attorney General Mark Brnovich and U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs.