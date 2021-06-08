Ogunbowale scores 22, Wings beat Mercury 85-81

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points, Marina Mabrey added 14 and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-81. Mabrey scored on a driving layup with 11.1 seconds left and Ogunbowale added a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds, each time extending the Wings to a four-point lead. Brittney Griner tied her season highs with 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Mercury. Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 22 for her fourth straight 20-point game and Megan Walker added 10 points.