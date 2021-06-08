Monsoon precipitation outlook a tossup for much of Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service’s outlook on precipitation odds for the 2021 monsoon pretty much amounts to a three-way coin flip. The weather service’s Flagstaff office said Tuesday there is only a “slight tilt” toward drier than normal conditions this monsoon season across eastern Arizona but otherwise equal chances for above average, near average and below average rainfall across western and central Arizona. The 2020 monsoon set records for being dry and warm, with most of the state receiving near or less than 30% of the average seasonal rainfall. The season was the driest ever for Flagstaff and the 13th driest for Phoenix.