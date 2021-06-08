In the 2021 playoffs, the NBA’s class of 2018 is showing up

Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton had Guy Fieri leaping out of his courtside seat. Atlanta’s Trae Young had Spike Lee leaving early in disappointment. Dallas’ Luka Doncic impressed Paul George so much that the Clippers’ veteran insisted on trading jerseys with the youngster. They’re all part of the NBA’s draft class of 2018. And that group, so far, might be the class of these playoffs. Doncic is gone, but plenty of others — Young, Ayton, Michael Porter Jr., Mikal Bridges, Kevin Huerter, Bruce Brown and more — from the group that got drafted three years ago remain. And they’ve seemed right at home in this postseason, even though for many it’s the first time on this big a stage.