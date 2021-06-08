Dates, sites set for NCAA baseball tourney super regionals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced the schedule for the eight super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament. No. 1 seed Arkansas opens at home against North Carolina State on Friday night. Other Friday openers have East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Stanford at Texas Tech and Mississippi at Arizona. Saturday openers are South Florida at Texas, LSU at Tennessee, Notre Dame at Mississippi State and Dallas Baptist against Virginia or Old Dominion in Columbia, South Carolina. Winners in the best-of-three series advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.