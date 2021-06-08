Cardinals sign 1st-round pick LB Collins to rookie deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick Zaven Collins to his rookie contract. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker was the 16th overall selection out of Tulsa. He has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth. Collins is expected to be an immediate contributor in the middle of the defense alongside second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was the No. 8 overall pick last year. Collins was an AP All-American last season at Tulsa and also won the Nagurski Trophy, Lombardi Award and Bednarik Award after having 54 tackles, including 11 1/2 for a loss, four sacks and four interceptions.