Boosted by big crowds, Suns try to win again vs Nuggets

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns fans are enjoying the franchise’s return to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, more and more fans are packing into the arena each night. On Monday, there was a sellout crowd of 16,319 that watched the Suns rally past the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns have won three of four home playoff games so far in the postseason. Game 2 is on Wednesday in Phoenix.