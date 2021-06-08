Bassitt stymies D-backs, Arizona drops 18th in a row on road

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt struck out six over seven strong innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, and the Oakland Athletics beat Arizona 5-2 to send the Diamondbacks to a franchise-record 18th straight road defeat. Bassitt walked one and allowed two runs on four hits. Christian Walker led off the second with a home run against the right-hander for a quick Arizona advantage. Bassitt is unbeaten since back-to-back losses to start the year. Chad Pinder and Matt Chapman each hit RBI singles in a five-run fourth inning.